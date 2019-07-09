PPBM and Umno chiefs deny signing declarations backing Anwar as PM

PETALING JAYA • Two party presidents have denied signing statutory declarations backing Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia's next prime minister, after supposed copies of the documents were circulated on social media.

Both Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, president of former ruling party Umno, denied signing any such statements supporting the transition of power from Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to Datuk Seri Anwar.

Tun Dr Mahathir's PPBM and Mr Anwar's PKR are both member parties of ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan.

"I categorically deny that I have signed a statutory declaration on the transition of power of Dr Mahathir to Anwar, which went viral on social media today," Mr Muhyiddin said on his Facebook page.

The Home Minister said he has called on the police to look into the matter, adding that the fake declaration was aimed at tarnishing his name.

Mr Zahid also slammed the fake post, saying it was defamatory. "I did not sign any statutory declaration. This is defamatory and made by those desperate and irresponsible to destroy me as Umno president," he said.

The former home minister said any major decision and opinion of Umno will be made collectively and not by him alone.

Dr Mahathir had said he will step down as prime minister within three years, and hand over the reins to Mr Anwar. "As far as I'm concerned, I have made a promise that I will step down and that Anwar will succeed me," he was quoted as saying by the media.

