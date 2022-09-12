Powerful quake kills at least 4 in Papua New Guinea

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea - An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck eastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday, killing at least four people, injuring others and damaging property and essential infrastructure.

The quake hit about 67km east of Kainantu and 80km north-west of Lae in the eastern region, at about 9.45am local time, but was felt some 500km away in the capital Port Moresby.

Separately, about 200 people fled to higher ground after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck islands in western Indonesia on Sunday, causing some property damage, the country's disaster mitigation agency said.

The quake in the Mentawai Islands west of Sumatra struck at a depth of 27km and was followed by one of magnitude 5.3 in the same area, the authorities said. There was no danger of a tsunami.

The full extent of damage caused by the Papua New Guinea quake was not immediately clear as the location of the temblor was remote.

While the government gave no death toll, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) in Asia and the Pacific said that at least four deaths and four injuries had been reported.

One person died in a landslide in Rai Coast, Madang, while three others were buried in Wau, Morobe, the Ocha's country disaster management team said in a report posted on Twitter.

The regional power grid, Internet cables and the regional highway were damaged, but the airport is operational, it said.

Some of the injured were airlifted for treatment.

Prime Minister James Marape said the quake was "massive" and told people to be cautious, but said he expected the damage to be less than that from a 2018 quake which killed at least 126 people.

Papua New Guinea residents shared images and videos on social media of cracked roads, damaged buildings and cars, and items falling off supermarket shelves.

The UN report said people had been injured by falling structures or debris, and there was damage to some health centres, homes, rural roads and highways.

The United States tsunami warning system issued an alert after the quake, but later said the danger had passed.

In Indonesia, the quake was felt in Padang, the capital of West Sumatra province, where residents left their homes after the tremor shook buildings, according to an AFP journalist.

One person was injured in the head by falling wood, and a school and health centre were among the properties slightly damaged, the disaster agency said.

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, which sit on the Pacific Ocean's "Ring of Fire", a hot spot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.

In 2004, a 9.1-magnitude quake off the coast of Indonesia triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 people throughout the wider region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia.

