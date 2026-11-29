Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Power cuts, water rationing: Sabah’s east coast grinds to a halt as outage drags on

Long queues continue to form at the few petrol stations still operating in Sandakan.

SANDAKAN – Rechargeable and solar-powered fans are sold out, hotels are filling up, businesses are shutting their doors and fisher­men are struggling to preserve their catch.

As electricity disruptions continue, daily life on Sabah’s east coast is grinding to a halt.

Already into the third day of power disruptions, residents in several parts of Sandakan are now facing another problem – water rationing.

Under the load-shedding exercise, affected areas are scheduled to receive electricity for three to six hours a day, depending on their assigned slot, leaving some residents without power throughout the night or for most of the day.

Mobile phone reception and Internet connection have also become increasingly erratic, with some areas experiencing a complete loss of connectivity as telecommunications towers are affected by the outages.

With residents desperate for relief from the heat, rechargeable fans have sold out at all branches of a do-it-yourself chain in Sandakan.

A local solar equipment ­wholesaler has also run out of solar-­powered fans, with custo­mers who have placed deposits having to wait for new stock to arrive.

Muhammad Khoirul Afandi, who was shopping for solar-powered lights and fans, was disappointed to learn that the fans had sold out.

“I really need one for my three-year-old child. It is too hot at home,” he said.

Some residents have even sought refuge in hotels to escape the heat.

Sandakan’s largest hotel, which has 300 rooms, is fully booked, with staff saying most of the guests are local.

However, accommodation options are limited because not all hotels are equipped with generators, and some establishments that have electricity are without water supply.

Many businesses remain closed, including supermarkets and hypermarkets.

“This is the third day I have had to close my salon. Businesses are suffering huge losses because of this,” said salon owner Stephen Liew.

For a flower boutique owner who wished to be known only as Fifi, the prolonged power cuts could also mean losing her existing stock.

“Fresh flowers cannot withstand this heat without air conditioning,” she said.

Nicholas Ng Chi Tshung of the Sandakan Fisheries Tongkang Association said the fishing ­industry has also been badly affected.

“There is no electricity to run the cold storage facilities, and ice factories have stopped operating. This makes it very difficult for fishermen to preserve their catch,” he said.

Long queues continue to form at the few petrol stations still operating in Sandakan.

In Tawau, OCPD Asst Comm Rosdi Mat Jusoh said police had stepped up patrols to prevent crime, particularly theft at homes and business premises during night-time power cuts.

Traffic police have also been deployed to locations where traffic lights are not functioning.

Meanwhile, power interruptions and fluctuations have affected operations at four major water treatment plants in Sandakan-Segaliud, Kinabatangan, Sibuga and Hilltop.

The Sabah Water Department began water rationing at 8pm on Nov 27 , with the schedule extending until Dec 7.

Residents in affected areas have been advised to store sufficient water and use it sparingly.

Since the blackout, Sabah Electricity has deployed mobile generator sets to the east coast to provide temporary electricity to critical facilities, including hospitals, schools, district police headquarters and some water treatment plants.

It has also introduced an islanding system, allowing local power stations in Tawau and Sandakan to generate and supply electricity independently of the affected main grid, with supply provided on a rotational basis.

Airports in Sandakan, Lahad Datu and Tawau have switched to generators to maintain operations, and the Sabah Education Department is monitoring the ­situation and preparing measures to ensure the ongoing Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examinations are not disrupted. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK