Power back in JB after six-hour blackout

A traffic light at a junction at Jalan Tebrau in Johor Baru that stopped working after a major power outage in the city area on Sept 6, 2018.
Electrical power was restored to all of Johor Baru at 7.40pm yesterday, more than six hours after a massive blackout caused frustrating traffic snarls as many traffic lights stopped working at major road junctions.

The power failure in the Johor state capital started just after 1pm, and was caused by a fault at a substation in the city.

Video clips posted on social media showed darkened malls and stationary escalators during the blackout.

Power was also cut off on the Malaysian side of the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex, Sultanah Aminah Hospital and transport hub JB Sentral.

Backup generators kicked in later at the CIQ and most commercial buildings.

