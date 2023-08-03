Port Dickson voters let down by politicians’ empty promises to revive resort town

PORT DICKSON, Negeri Sembilan - Five years ago the townsfolk of Port Dickson were more than thrilled to elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as their MP, in the hopes that a heavyweight politician like him would restore the rundown resort town to its former glory.

Fast forward to the present, and with just days to go till the Negeri Sembilan state election on Aug 12, the locals are fed up. Port Dickson remains a decrepit, sleepy coastal town for its residents, and bar a couple of high-end resorts, it has not turned into the dream destination promised by politicians, despite being just a 90 minute-drive from Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur.

“I will not vote this time for state polls. It’s a waste of time queuing up to vote. We have only gotten empty promises by Anwar and others previously to develop this town,” said a retired Port Dickson resident who asked to be identified only as Mr Sufian.

Before the Negeri Sembilan state assembly was dissolved for the polls, Prime Minister Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition held 20 of its 36 seats, with its ally Barisan Nasional (BN) controlling the remaining 16 seats. The parliamentary wards are also controlled by PH, with BN clinching 5 and PH 3 wards at the general election in November 2022.

PH’s main rival, Perikatan Nasional (PN), is not expected to make any significant inroads come Aug 12, despite discontent amongst the residents of Port Dickson, which covers the five state seats of Bagan Pinang, Lukut, Sri Tanjung, Chuah and Linggi.

Linggi was the seat of former Negeri Sembilan chief minister Isa Samad from BN linchpin party Umno, who led the state from 1982 to 2004. The caretaker chief minister currently is Aminuddin Harun from PH’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat, who is also Port Dickson’s MP after running in the seat vacated by Mr Anwar.

Still, none of these influential leaders have revived the town’s once inviting seafront, which is now littered with trash and debris, and lined with abandoned buildings and amenities that are now an eyesore.

“As you can see, many shop lots are empty because businesses couldn’t afford to make profits as the rent was too high. We are famous for building things, but definitely not for maintaining them,” said the 65-year-old Mr Sufian, pointing out the “kampung-grade” amenities, with many food and beverage as well as retail stores shut despite the crowded beaches that are packed with illegal camping sites.

This is a far cry from the exuberance in 2018, when Mr Anwar’s resounding win here with more than 71 per cent of the vote had sparked grand development plans, including an audacious proposal from AirAsia magnate Tony Fernandes for Port Dickson to emulate Dubai’s opulent Jumeirah Beach.