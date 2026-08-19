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Pontian dumping: NEA says Singapore does not allow construction waste to be exported for disposal

A cordoned-off site, believed to be used for the illegal dumping of construction waste from Singapore, in a village in Pontian, Johor. Photo taken on Aug 12, 2026.

JOHOR BAHRU - Singapore’s National Environment Agency said Singapore does not allow construction and demolition waste to be exported for disposal, following talks with Malaysia’s national waste management authorities, SWCorp.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times on Aug 18, NEA said the nine companies that were identified by SWCorp as linked to the illegal dumping of construction waste in Pontian were Malaysian.

NEA said it has not yet been established if Singapore companies were involved, noting that such waste must be processed and sorted in Singapore.

“The NEA recently reached to SWCorp Johor to obtain more information regarding Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste reportedly originating from Singapore being disposed of in Pontian, Johor,” it said.

“During the call with SWCorp, NEA affirmed that Singapore does not allow C&D waste to be exported for disposal.”

The statement followed a news report by Malaysian media outlet Kosmo on Aug 8 alleging that construction debris from Singapore was being dumped in Pontian, Johor.

NEA said it has also issued an advisory to the licensed General Waste Disposal Facilities (GWDFs) handling C&D waste in Singapore, reminding them of the requirements.

The agency said that under Singapore’s regulatory framework, C&D waste must be properly processed and sorted locally for recycling.

Homogeneous material streams such as ferrous scrap recovered from C&D waste are considered recyclables and can be exported, subject to the relevant regulatory requirements.

“NEA takes a serious view of any illegal disposal of waste, as it pollutes the environment and can be a hazard to public health.



“NEA will continue to work closely with the Malaysian authorities to investigate the matter.”

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SWCorp said it had provided the NEA with a list of nine companies allegedly linked to the export of C&D waste from Singapore to obtain further information and verify their activities.

It said: “Singapore’s NEA informed us that shipments of C&D waste from Singapore to Malaysia would be stopped with immediate effect, while further reviews would be conducted on the parties involved in Singapore.”

Johor SWCorp director Zainal Fitri Ahmad said any export of such waste to Malaysia must comply with applicable regulations and obtain approval from the relevant local authorities.

The agency has opened four investigation papers for possible offences involving the disposal, storage and transfer of controlled solid waste.

Residents of villages in Pontian had told The Straits Times on Aug 12 about convoys of trucks making their way late at night to several plots of land nearby to dump construction debris such as cement, broken tiles and used construction equipment.

NEA said on Aug 14 that it was aware of news reports regarding the issue and had reached out to Malaysian authorities to establish the facts.

Zainal Fitri said the cooperation extended by NEA is a “positive development” in ensuring that no further shipments of such waste will be transported from Singapore to Johor.

He also thanked NEA for helping to address this issue faced by residents in the Sungai Karang sub-district in Pontian, which has been ongoing for almost two years.

“As this matter involves two neighbouring countries, the Singapore NEA’s concern over the issue raised by Johor residents and the action taken is greatly appreciated,” he said.

“Singapore has laws and regulations governing the export of used and waste materials. Malaysia also has laws and regulations that must be complied with in matters relating to waste management and disposal,” he added.