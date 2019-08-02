Pompeo jabs at China's 'bad behaviour', says US will enforce Iran sanctions

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday (Aug 2) said "decades of bad behaviour" from China have hampered free trade and prompted tariffs and other action from Washington.

The top US diplomat also said Washington would continue to enforce sanctions against Iran.

Mr Pompeo spoke at a regional youth leadership programme in the Thai capital of Bangkok during a wider meeting of South-east Asian nations with world powers.

US criticism of China has been a running theme at the Bangkok forum, even as US negotiators wrapped up another round of trade talks in Shanghai this week and Washington announced new tariffs on Chinese goods in an ongoing trade war.