DILI • Polls closed yesterday in the second and final round of Timor-Leste's presidential election, widely seen as key to the nation's stability, with early counts expected to show Nobel laureate and former president Jose Ramos-Horta as favourite.

Independence hero Ramos-Horta, who led the country from 2007 to 2012 and received 46.5 per cent of votes in the first round last month, needs just 30,000 additional votes to secure an outright majority, according to an expert at the University of Melbourne.

Early vote counts were expected to be available late yesterday. The poll is a rematch of a 2007 election won handily by Mr Ramos-Horta, a former revolutionary hero.

Nearly 860,000 of Timor-Leste's 1.3 million citizens are eligible to vote, and ballot counting could take several days.

The next president will be sworn in on May 20, the 20th anniversary of Timor-Leste's independence from a brutal occupation by neighbouring Indonesia.

Mr Ramos-Horta, who also served as prime minister and foreign minister, is up against incumbent president Francisco "Lu Olo" Guterres - also a noted resistance figure - who garnered 22.1 per cent in the first round.

Political fractures have underscored this election, with Mr Ramos-Horta, 72, signalling that he may use presidential powers to dissolve Parliament and call for early parliamentary elections if he wins.

Mr Ramos-Horta said he felt compelled to run for president after Mr Lu Olo refused to swear in more than half a dozen ministers after the 2018 elections due to investigations into alleged misconduct.

That decision ignited the ongoing political impasse.

Mr Ramos-Horta has said the nation can expect a "political earthquake" if elected, but Timor-Leste expert and emeritus professor Damien Kingsbury at Australia's Deakin University, said dissolving Parliament could "introduce a level of instability back into the Timorese political system".

In the capital Dili, voters queued up outside polling stations and dipped their fingers in purple indelible ink after casting their ballots.

"My hope is the presidential candidate who is elected and the one who is not can shake hands and advise each other to ensure stability and not create a crisis," said 27-year-old university student Lizia Bachita de Araujo.