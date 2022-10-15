Asian Insider

Polls apart: The battle for Malaysia in 2022 election

Malaysia’s next election looks set to be a staid affair compared with the last one in 2018, during which emotions ran high amid a series of graft scandals. Asian Insider examines how voter fatigue will affect turnout and prospects at the ballot box.

Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Malaysia's Parliament on Oct 10, paving the way for snap polls. PHOTO: REUTERS
Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
KUALA LUMPUR - Embezzlement, GST and a RM100 million pink diamond ring. Public outrage and street rallies over these issues were harnessed by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact to defeat the long-ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in Malaysia's 2018 General Election.

Four years on, and weeks ahead of the next polls, that voter anger has dissipated somewhat. Meanwhile, disenchantment with the reformist PH's unfulfilled promises resulted in little sympathy when it was ousted in February 2020, after party defections led to the administration's collapse and paved the way for BN to return to government, albeit with a slim majority.

