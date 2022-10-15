Polls apart

KUALA LUMPUR - Embezzlement, GST and a RM100 million pink diamond ring. Public outrage and street rallies over these issues were harnessed by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact to defeat the long-ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in Malaysia's 2018 General Election.

Four years on, and weeks ahead of the next polls, that voter anger has dissipated somewhat. Meanwhile, disenchantment with the reformist PH's unfulfilled promises resulted in little sympathy when it was ousted in February 2020, after party defections led to the administration's collapse and paved the way for BN to return to government, albeit with a slim majority.