Politicians take battle to social media to woo voters

PETALING JAYA - In what has been billed as the "mother of all elections", big fights are expected in Malaysia's looming national polls. But there is another battleground - in cyberspace.

While official campaigning can begin only after nomination day, the battle in cyberspace has already taken on a feverish pace, with candidates scrambling to catch the attention of voters.

Even candidates who at one time did not seem to have a penchant for social media are now getting active, posting videos of their rounds on TikTok and Facebook.

Music, videos and hashtags are used to make their content more noticeable. Some are even actively engaging in conversations online with followers and detractors.

Among those active on social media are Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Rafizi Ramli, Umno's Khairy Jamaluddin and Democratic Action Party (DAP) vice-chairman M. Kulasegaran.

Political analyst Jeniri Amir said social media would continue to play a role in the upcoming elections, especially since there would be many young voters.

"Social media influence was there during the (last polls) in 2018, and this time around, it will be bigger, with Undi18," he said, referring to the legislation that lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.

The number of new voters aged between 18 and 21 is quite high, so social media can be an effective political marketing and communication tool, he said.

There are a total of 21.1 million registered voters in Malaysia out of a population of some 32 million people.

Dubbed as digital democracy, the use of cyberspace for political communication in 2018 was said to be among the reasons the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition lost to the opposition Pakatan Harapan pact, which was more aggressive on social media, said Datuk Jeniri.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Legal Affairs) Mas Ermieyati Samsuddin said in August that the passing of the Undi18 law on Dec 15, 2021, saw a significant increase in the number of voters, adding 5.8 million people, of which 1.2 million were aged 18 to 20.

Dr Jeniri, however, cautioned against neglecting traditional media, as it is still crucial, particularly in ensuring that manifestos issued by political parties reached voters, especially those in the rural areas.

"Every platform should be used, and the traditional ones such as newspapers, television, radio and even flyers have always been effective. Flyers can be distributed to their target audience, including those who live in longhouses or villages," he said.

The new media, he said, was often abused to spread black propaganda and fake news.

"That is why it is very important for the public to refer to traditional media, which is handled by professionals and known for its ethics and factual reporting. They will not simply publish information without verifying the facts first," Dr Jeniri added.

Political analyst Muhammad Fuad Othman noted that while social media use was more common among youngsters, some of the platforms were also gaining popularity among the older generation.

He said these platforms provided a convenient way for political parties to gain a greater reach.

"Those who can grasp the idea of social media as a component in their campaign would have the upper hand because we have a large number of new voters.

"This includes not only those who are 18 but also those who are older but have never voted before. Political parties must try to attract these groups of voters."

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK