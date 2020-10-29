Politicians in Indonesia decry Macron's comments

JAKARTA • Indonesia's Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin has spoken up against the perpetuation of an Islamophobic narrative underlying French President Emmanuel Macron's recent denunciation of radical Islamists.

"The Vice-President regrets the statement made by President Macron that generalises that all Muslims (are alike), without examining the different teachings or whether those who interpret Islam may be in the wrong," Mr Ma'ruf's spokesman Masduki Baidlowi told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

Mr Masduki, in quoting Mr Ma'ruf, stressed that the version of Islam found in Indonesia is peaceful and moderate in practice, and allows for people of different faiths to live side by side.

He acknowledged, though, that Islamophobia has continued to take hold in Europe and the Americas, and that there were "campaigns" to reproduce the assumption that Islam is a harmful religion.

"This is a challenge for us in promoting a peaceful and just Islam - an Islam that is tolerant, can coexist with an array of differences, and one that recognises human rights and democracy," he said.

"This is what needs to be introduced to European society."

The comments come as France grapples with the Oct 16 beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty after he showed cartoons of Prophet Muhammad to pupils during a class discussion on free speech.

After the incident, Mr Macron defended free speech and pledged to tackle extreme Islamism, which he suggested is taking over some Muslim communities in France.

His comments caused outrage in many Muslim-majority countries, which have called for a boycott of French products. Protesters across India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Pakistan and elsewhere have taken to the streets, and boycotts are already under way in Kuwait and Qatar.

In Indonesia, with the world's largest Muslim population, grassroots Islamic organisations condemned Mr Macron's comments.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said French Ambassador Olivier Chambard was summoned on Tuesday.

"In the meeting, the Foreign Ministry expressed condemnation of the statement made by President Macron, which demeans Islam as a religion," he added.

Mr Macron's statement also drew a strong response from Indonesia's House of Representatives members. Among them, United Development Party lawmaker Muhammad Iqbal said it bordered on being very dangerous for spreading hatred.

"While we do not agree with such vigilantism against the teacher, the French government should also punish anyone who insults the Prophet Muhammad," he said, calling on the government to reconsider its cooperation with France.

The French Embassy in Jakarta issued a statement on Monday clarifying that it defended the national position in favour of freedom of expression, freedom of religion and the rejection of calls to hate.

"(Mr Macron's) statement was aimed against radical Islamism," the embassy said.

THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK