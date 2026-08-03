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Politicians have long backed this Malaysian biker fest. Now its death toll is drawing scrutiny

The RXZ Members event, held in Kuala Terengganu from July 31 to Aug 1, attracted participants from across Malaysia as well as Singapore.

KUALA LUMPUR – An annual motorcycle gathering in Malaysia is facing scrutiny from the authorities after at least five people were killed in traffic accidents linked to the two-day event, with nearly 2,000 traffic summonses issued.

The RXZ Members event, held in Kuala Terengganu from July 31 to Aug 1, was the eighth edition of the event, attracting participants from across Malaysia as well as Singapore.

Organisers said the popular event drew more than 200,000 people, many of whom travelled in motorcycle convoys to and from the east coast during the days before and after the event.

Terengganu police chief Mohd Khairi Khairudin said five people were killed during this year’s gathering, matching last year’s toll. However, the number of reported road accidents more than doubled from 11 in 2025 to 29 in 2026.

“Four of the victims were men and one was a woman, (they were) aged between 20 and 48,” Mohd Khairi told reporters on Aug 3.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad on Aug 2 questioned the human cost of the gathering, noting that each road fatality resulted in economic losses estimated at RM3.12 million (S$980,000).

“My suggestion is that responsible riding messages and road safety advocacy must be made a mandatory agenda in every event, so that unnecessary loss of lives due to excessive speed does not happen again,” he said in a statement.

RX-Z, a cult bike tied to street-racing culture

The event takes its name from the Yamaha RX-Z motorcycle , though it drops the hyphen to become RXZ . Introduced in 1985, the lightweight 135cc motorcycle has retained a cult following long after production ended in 2011.

Widely modified for performance and appearance, it has long been associated with Malaysia’s mat rempit illegal street-racing subculture , although many owners are law-abiding enthusiasts .

The Yamaha RX-Z has become a cult motorcycle, drawing enthusiasts in the modifying community. PHOTO: RXZ MEMBERS/FACEBOOK

The bike has since become the centrepiece for this event , which has drawn negative attention from the public every year .

In 2026, police seized 222 motorcycles for various offences, including illegal exhaust modifications, and issued 1,850 traffic summonses.

Among those arrested was a Singaporean in his 20s , who was detained for performing the “Superman” stunt while riding on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) near Kuala Berang en route to the gathering.

The stunt involves a rider lying flat and stretched out on the bike like the superhero in mid-flight.

Separately, a 13-year-old boy suffered burns over 60 per cent of his body after the motorcycle he was riding with his mother was allegedly struck by an RX-Z motorcycle on July 31. He remains in a medically induced coma.

Public criticism of the gathering was sparked by a fatal crash in July, when four motorcyclists aged between 24 and 40 died after their RX-Z motorcycles collided on the LPT near Kemaman.

Video footage of the crash showed the riders travelling recklessly moments before the collision, prompting widespread condemnation on social media.

Fresh videos from the 2026 gathering showed participants riding recklessly, engaging in street racing and revving excessively along the route, which reignited the debate.

The riders also drew criticisms from medical professionals, particularly those working in hospitals along the east coast route.

One such doctor, Mahyuddin Mohamed, head of the orthopaedic department at Kemaman Hospital, said the event places unnecessary strain on hospitals as beds, medication and blood supplies meant for other patients had to be diverted to injured riders.

“This accident would not have happened without the RXZ festival,” Mahyuddin said in a Facebook post.

“Are the benefits really that great compared with the burden placed on the health sector, human resources and families?”

From Anwar to PAS, politicians have long backed RX-Z riders

Yet despite such criticism, the event – controversial since its inception in 2017 – has long enjoyed political cover from both sides of the divide.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim himself had courted participants, many of whom are regarded as supporters of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), which governs Terengganu, where the event is held. During the 2025 edition, Anwar sent his senior political secretary Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin to announce a RM300,000 government contribution for the event.

“We hope this support will encourage the organisers to continue organising similar programmes in the future,” Shamsul told reporters in August 2025.

In September 2025, leaders of PAS’ Youth wing theatrically revved RX-Z motorcycles when entering its annual congress in Alor Setar, Kedah – a move seen by observers as an attempt to project a rebellious, relatable image to young Malays.

But there has been a chorus from the Malaysian public calling for the event to be banned instead.

On social media platform Threads, Ahmad Ridzuan recounted witnessing one of the fatal crashes involving the RX-Z riders on Aug 2 while returning from a holiday on Pulau Redang.

He called for the event to be scrapped, saying it normalised a culture of disregarding road safety under the guise of motorsports as a hobby.

“A passion for motorcycles is not a licence to endanger others,” he wrote.

Prior to the event on July 16, Mohd Khairi said that Terengganu police would not set up “pukat” for participants, but traffic laws would still be enforced. “Pukat” refers to trawling nets set up to snag fish as they pass through the water.

“What is certain is that there will be no ‘pukat’. We welcome them all to come to Terengganu but at the same time they must obey the road rules,” he told reporters.

But the authorities’ attitude may have changed. The Road Transport Department (JPJ) said on Aug 2 it would review its support for any future editions following this year’s incidents .

Director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli said the department would issue summonses to the organisers, along with an ultimatum.

“JPJ looks after the public interest , not the interests of the participants and not the interests of the organisers ... So if there are actions that endanger the public, we will take action,” he said.

RXZ Members’ organisers have since hinted that the programme may conclude after its 10th edition. Speaking to reporters on Aug 2, programme director Mohamad Faizal Mat Ali said he never intended for the gathering to continue indefinitely.

“If my plans and expectations go accordingly, RXZ Members may close its curtain on the 10th series in 2028, or perhaps earlier,” he said.