Political stalemate in Perak to be solved with swearing in ceremony at 5pm on Saturday

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The stalemate over the Perak state government is set to be solved with the swearing in ceremony taking place on Saturday (May 12).

Perak National Council (Dewan Negara Perak) member Datuk Seri Annuar Zaini said preparations were in place with invitations issued for the ceremony scheduled to take place at 5pm at the Iskandariah Palace in Kuala Kangsar.

"If everything is complete and Tuanku (Perak Ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah) is convinced that any side has the simple majority, then Tuanku does not want the matter to drag further.

"Tuanku thinks that the state government has to be formed, it is not good to drag on and he has never intended to delay the process.

"That is our purpose because preparations have been done with invitations issued for the ceremony to take place at 5pm at the palace," he said when met outside the Istana Kinta here on Saturday.

The Star reported that the Perak Ruler gave all sides until 2pm on Saturday to sort things out.

Pakatan Harapan, with 29 assemblymen, needs just one more to form a state government. However, Barisan Nasional with 27 and PAS with three, could form a coalition and get to the magic number of 30 first.

However, according to reliable sources, a deal is being brokered to get one of the Barisan assemblymen to join Pakatan before Saturday's deadline.

It is believed that Barisan reps were trying to seek an audience with Sultan Nazrin on Saturday morning.

However, Annuar said the event was not taking place as it was not fair for the Ruler to meet any sides first before the 2pm deadline.

"We want to see who gets the number 30 first. We have set the deadline at 2pm.

"Let's pray that we get to finish this and we can start working," he added.

Meanwhile, the three PAS reps who won their state seats were seen making their way into the palace in separate vehicles at 9.45am.

They are Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria, who won Gunong Semanggol , Khalil Yahaya (Kubu Gajah) and Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin (Selama).