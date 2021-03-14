Political deadlock pushes economy towards cliff edge

Grocery shops can weather pandemics, but can they survive a coup? That is the worry that haunts Mr Kyaw San Min, who sells items like cooking oil, rice and chilli at his store in Yangon.

Resistance against the Feb 1 military takeover in Myanmar has drawn an increasingly violent response from the regime. Police and soldiers are trying to disperse peaceful protests with live rounds, on top of rubber bullets and tear gas. Over 70 people have been killed so far and some 2,000 arrested, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.