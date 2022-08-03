Political blame game over whopping award for Sulu heirs

The extraordinary US$15 billion (S$20.65 billion) arbitration award for the heirs of the defunct Sulu Sultanate - which also resulted in US$2 billion of assets belonging to Malaysia's Petronas being seized in Luxembourg - has ignited a political blame game in the country over sovereignty.

But there appears to be no feelings of indignation from both the public and politicians towards European judicial systems that have allowed what Kuala Lumpur insists is an illegal award by a Spanish arbitrator who took the case to Paris after being barred by his own courts from proceeding.