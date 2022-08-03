News analysis

Political blame game over whopping award for Sulu heirs

Malaysian sovereignty in focus following controversial ruling by European court

Malaysia Bureau Chief In Kuala Lumpur
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The extraordinary US$15 billion (S$20.65 billion) arbitration award for the heirs of the defunct Sulu Sultanate - which also resulted in US$2 billion of assets belonging to Malaysia's Petronas being seized in Luxembourg - has ignited a political blame game in the country over sovereignty.

But there appears to be no feelings of indignation from both the public and politicians towards European judicial systems that have allowed what Kuala Lumpur insists is an illegal award by a Spanish arbitrator who took the case to Paris after being barred by his own courts from proceeding.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 03, 2022, with the headline Political blame game over whopping award for Sulu heirs. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top