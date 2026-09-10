Son’s pleas end 18-hour stand-off with Thai policeman who allegedly killed wife in kindergarten

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The police had surrounded the house after the shooting late on the morning of Sept 9.

BANGKOK - A Thai police officer, who allegedly shot and killed his wife at the kindergarten where she taught, surrendered early on Sept 10 after a stand-off lasting more than 18 hours, with his son helping to persuade him to leave the house.

Police Sub-Lieutenant Thatsaphong Thongthatch, known as “Muad O”, a deputy inspector responsible for crime prevention and suppression at Bang Lamung Police Station, emerged unarmed after leaving his firearm inside.

Police Colonel Sarawut Nuchanart, the station superintendent, said Thatsaphong surrendered peacefully at about 6.20am (7.20am Singapore time) following repeated appeals from his son.

The victim, a teacher known as “Ple”, was shot at Nong Pla Lai’s municipal kindergarten on Sept 9. The municipality has closed the school on Sept 10 and 11 to protect pupils, teachers and staff.

Son’s appeals end overnight stand-off

Police had surrounded the house after the shooting late on the morning of Sept 9 and maintained the cordon throughout the night, relying primarily on negotiation.

Thatsaphong later made contact and agreed to let his son, Police Sergeant Rachata Thongthatch, known as “Folk”, speak to him again. The renewed talks came amid tension and fatigue among the operation team.

Rachata approached the house at 5.06am on Sept 10 and called out to his father. He and his heavily pregnant wife spent more than 40 minutes urging Thatsaphong to put down his weapon and surrender.

The officer initially remained inside without replying.

Police kept people not involved in the operation about 30m away from the property as a safety precaution. Police officers, administrative officials and rescue volunteers were deployed, with personnel on standby to provide assistance.

When Thatsaphong eventually walked out, Rachata continued to comfort him. The officer embraced his son and broke down in tears before police took him into custody.

Kindergarten closes for two days

Yotsaphong Sinthong, mayor of Nong Pla Lai Subdistrict Municipality, said emergency measures had been introduced to prevent further danger and loss following the shooting.

The municipality set out the following arrangements for the Sept 10-11 closure:

Pupils and parents: Pupils in all year groups must not attend school. Parents have been asked to keep their children in safe locations and closely follow official announcements.

Teachers and staff: Personnel should carry out their assigned duties with safety as the priority, adapting teaching arrangements or setting appropriate work.

Learning arrangements: The school will provide alternative teaching arrangements in accordance with official guidelines to minimise disruption to pupils’ development.

The municipality also asked pupils, parents and staff to follow instructions from police, administrative officials and relevant safety agencies strictly.

Police seize firearm and gather evidence

Major-General Phongphan Wongmanithet, commander of Chonburi Provincial Police, said officers had taken Thatsaphong into custody safely.

Police and forensic officers subsequently searched the house, seizing a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting and other evidence connected with the investigation.

The items will undergo forensic examination and be included in the case file. Police also took a vehicle believed to have been used in connection with the incident for examination.

Phongphan instructed investigators at Bang Lamung Police Station to proceed strictly in accordance with legal procedures. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK