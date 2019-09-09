Police urge Anwar's aide to surrender over Aug 31 armed brawl

PETALING JAYA • Perak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak is still required to surrender to the police over a brawl in Ampang on the night of Aug 31, even though the victim has withdrawn his police report, said police.

Selangor's Criminal Investigation Department chief, Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat, said Mr Farhash must turn himself in as soon as possible.

"Farhash, who is the main suspect, has yet to turn himself in and I urge him to do so as soon as possible to assist in the investigations," said SAC Fadzil last Saturday.

"The complainant lodged a separate report last Thursday to withdraw his initial report. But we will refer the matter to the Attorney-General's Chambers for further action."

SAC Fadzil added that four men who were detained earlier last week in the course of investigations have been released on police bail.

Another man was handed over to the Cheras police district headquarters for a separate drug-related offence last Saturday.

"The five men were initially detained and remanded ... to assist in investigations. All five men are muay thai coaches," SAC Fadzil said.

It was reported that Mr Farhash, who is also political secretary to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, said he would assist the police in their investigations into the brawl, after he was made aware of a police report on the matter, in which his brother was named.

The fight allegedly started when one man pushed another man at a sports complex in Ampang. Unfortunately, the matter did not end there.

The two men met again at the venue's motorcycle parking area and were later joined by 10 other men. There, the victim was allegedly attacked with helmets, knives and chairs.

SAC Fadzil said the victim's friends tried to help him but failed, and the victim had injuries on his waist and genitals.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for possession of weapons or missiles at a riot.

