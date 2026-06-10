Police hunting suspect seen attacking, molesting woman in viral clip in Malaysia’s Setia Alam

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The man was seen attacking the woman in a viral clip circulated online.

SHAH ALAM - Police are looking for a man believed to have molested a woman in Setia Alam, Selangor on June 9.

Shah Alam police chief Sarudin Samah said the police received a report from the victim, who is in her early 20s, at 9.06pm.

He said the incident is believed to have occurred at around 7.10pm while the victim was walking home alone from work through a secluded lane in the residential area.

“The victim was suddenly attacked from behind by an unidentified man wearing a red shirt and black trousers. The suspect hugged her and covered her mouth before kissing and molesting her,” he said in a statement on June 10.

Sarudin said the suspect subsequently fled the scene.

He added that police are currently working to locate and arrest the suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for outraging modesty, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years, whipping, or both upon conviction. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK