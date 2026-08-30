Police dog Xiao Bao melts hearts at Malaysia’s national day rehearsal

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Netizens joked that Xiao Bao appeared more interested in making friends than looking intimidating.

PETALING JAYA - A day after a ginger cat known as King Oyen stole the spotlight, another four-legged star has won over Malaysians ahead of National Day: an affectionate police canine named Xiao Bao.

Several videos circulating on social media show members of the public calling out Xiao Bao’s name, prompting the working dog to walk over and happily accept pats.

In another clip, he was seen lying on his back with all four paws in the air as people rubbed his belly, drawing amused reactions over the contrast with the typically stern image of a police dog.

“Just looking at him makes me want to cuddle and hug him. He’s so cute. You’re a K9, you know. Can you be a little fierce? His name is Xiao Bao,” wrote Threads user @leeya_liiya.

The post has garnered thousands of views, with netizens joking that Xiao Bao appeared more interested in making friends than looking intimidating.

Some also quipped that with a name meaning “little treasure” in Mandarin, he was destined to win hearts.

Xiao Bao’s moment in the spotlight comes a day after six-year-old King Oyen became a crowd favourite at the National Day full rehearsal at Dataran Putrajaya.

Dressed in a Jalur Gemilang-themed shirt, tanjak and sunglasses, King Oyen calmly posed among the crowds during his fourth consecutive year joining Merdeka festivities. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK