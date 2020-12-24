Police arrest fellow officer who drove own car against traffic flow in Johor Baru

JOHOR BARU - An off-duty Malaysian policeman has been arrested for driving against traffic flow in Johor in the wee hours of Wednesday, Bernama news agency reported on Thursday (Dec 24).

The 24-year old was driving along Johor Baru's Jalan Lingkaran Dalam at 12.30am, and is suspected to be drunk when helming his car.

Johor police chief Commissioner Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police received a video about the incident and a team was dispatched to arrest the man.

"Investigations showed that he was believed to be under the influence of alcohol, was off-duty then and using his own car," Datuk Ayob said in a statement, as quoted by Bernama.

"The police will not compromise on this matter and we will take stern action against any police personnel who is found breaking the law," he said.

There have been several incidents of Malaysians driving against traffic flow in Malaysia in the last two years, including those that led to traffic accidents.