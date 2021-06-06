Poets turn to verse to condemn military crackdown

BANGKOK • Before he was killed, Khet Thi's poems railed eloquently against Myanmar's sudden coup, joining a deluge of protest verse celebrating democracy demonstrators and defying the military's brutal war on words.

As soldiers unleashed a violent crackdown on resistance to the army takeover, he implored the public to stand firm against what he saw as an existential threat to the country's future.

"We have to fight to win this battle," he wrote. "If we lose: North Korea. If we win: South Korea."

Myanmar has been in uproar since the February coup ended a 10-year experiment with democracy that had loosened the fetters of censorship and allowed for greater self-expression. As some protesters picked up hunting rifles and slingshots, poets like Mr Khet Thi joined a fight against the coup staged by a population unwilling to surrender hard-won democratic freedoms.

A video uploaded to Facebook in the weeks soon after the putsch showed a collage of defiant protesters reciting poems against the military.

"With what conscience can you go to work while everyone goes out and protests?" asked one man, referring to a mass strike campaign launched to pressure the junta.

Poetry played a prominent role in the country's struggle for independence against colonial power Britain and the decades of military rule that followed, when scores of writers were locked up as political prisoners.

UK-based poet Ko Ko Thett believes the medium has struck a chord with ordinary people "overwhelmed with rage, disbelief and grief" at the junta's takeover.

He put his own writing on the back burner in order to concentrate on translating works by fellow poets writing from post-coup Myanmar - some of whom, like Mr Khet Thi, have since been killed.

The transition to democracy "liberated" Burmese poetry, said Mr Ko Ko Thett, making it "more diverse in form and content, also more openly political".

Many have mobilised online in their battle against the junta, including an underground collective of 30 bards from across the country spreading their verse on Facebook.

"There is so much crime against humanity (in Myanmar). Poets in such situations live with tears in every single breath," one poet, who asked to remain anonymous for security concerns, told Agence France-Presse.

"Our poems are hordes of screaming children."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE