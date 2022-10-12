PN leader Muhyiddin 'forced' PM to call for snap polls, says Umno chief Zahid

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia's main coalitions Umno and Perikatan Nasional (PN) continue to trade blame over the timing of the upcoming general election, as they face possible voter backlash for putting their political interests ahead of flood concerns.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said PN leader Muhyiddin Yassin forced the hands of caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call for snap polls by writing to the King to state the PN ministers were against polls being held during the monsoon season, thereby demonstrating disharmony in government.

Twelve ministers from PN wrote to the King on Oct 3 to ask for the election to be delayed.

On Tuesday, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said he was forced to dissolve Parliament because the actions of the ministers from Bersatu and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) - who are members of PN - caused disharmony in his administration.

He also pointed out that Tan Sri Muhyiddin's repeated criticism of his administration was a source of disharmony.

Zahid said on Wednesday that the move by the twelve to write to the King means that they have turned their backs on Mr Ismail, did away with government solidarity and led to the King's unhappiness with the political developments.

"This act is clearly a malicious attempt by Barisan Nasional's (BN) opponents to undermine the PM.

"Surely the PM could have fired all 12 ministers but this would have caused an even worse and bigger crisis, including humiliation. This would also involve a vote of no-confidence as well.

"Thus, the best way to deal with these undisciplined Cabinet members is for the PM to ask for His Majesty's consent to dissolve Parliament," he said.

In response, Pahang Bersatu chief Saifuddin Abdullah said PN should not be blamed, and that the purpose of the letter was to voice people's concerns and ask the government to prioritise economic recovery measures.

"During this time, the people want the government to focus fully on economic recovery measures, control the increase in the price of goods and providing job opportunities.

"Perikatan Nasional will continue to prioritise the interests of the people, especially in this challenging period," he posted on his Facebook on Wednesday.

Datuk Seri Saifuddin, who was the foreign minister before Parliament was dissolved, said Malaysians know the real reason why Mr Ismail wants the election to be held soon.

"It is none other than the pressure and insistence from the Umno president," he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK