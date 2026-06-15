PM Wong sends condolences to Philippine quake victims, says Singapore ready to help

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The quake in Mindanao killed at least 35 people, collapsed buildings and sparked tsunami warnings across the region.

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to express his condolences “on the tragic loss of lives and destruction” that followed a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Mindanao on June 8.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on June 15 that PM Wong had also informed the Philippine leader that the Republic “stands ready to assist as required”.

The quake in the southern Philippine island killed at least 35 people, collapsed buildings and sparked tsunami warnings across the region.

It is the most powerful to rock the Philippines since 1976, and the strongest globally in 2026, based on data from the United States Geological Survey.

MFA also said that it is closely monitoring the situation in the Philippines, and has contacted Singaporeans in the affected area who have registered their travel details with the ministry to offer consular assistance.

“In view of possible aftershocks, Singaporeans in the affected area are advised to remain vigilant, take all necessary precautions for their personal safety, and heed the instructions of the local authorities,” said MFA.

It added that there are currently no reports of Singaporeans injured due to the earthquake.

MFA advised Singaporeans who are in or travelling to the Philippines to register online with the ministry at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg and to buy comprehensive travel insurance.

Singaporeans in the Philippines who need consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Manila, or the 24-hour MFA duty office on +65-6379-8800/8855 (24-hour hotline).

About a week later, on June 15, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao, the Philippine state seismology agency Phivolcs said. The quake that struck 164km south-east of Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental province had a depth of 86km.