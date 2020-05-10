PM Muhyiddin brokers peace between Umno, Bersatu in Johor

JOHOR BARU • The warring parties of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Umno Johor have met Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who mediated and helped to sort out their differences.

The meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya on Friday afternoon was attended by Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad, who is also the Umno state chief, and state Umno secretary Samsolbari Jamali.

Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang was also present, along with the party's state secretary Mohd Solihan Badri and former state menteri besar, Datuk Osman Sapian and Datuk Sahruddin Jamal.

The meeting was reportedly called by Tan Sri Muhyiddin, who wanted to know about the issue that led to problems between the two parties in Johor.

Mr Mazlan said the meeting was fruitful, as Johor Bersatu and Umno had found common ground and resolved the problem they had. "The problem is quite small as it involved appointments of village chiefs, local councillors as well as the hospital visiting board," he added.

Friction between the two parties had threatened to destabilise the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in the southern Malaysian state. A one-day Johor state assembly sitting is expected to be held this Thursday.

The Johor assembly has 56 seats.

PN has 29 seats, with Umno holding 14 seats, followed by Bersatu (11), Malaysian Indian Congress (two), Parti Islam SeMalaysia (one) and an independent formerly from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Pakatan Harapan has 27 seats, with DAP (14), Parti Amanah Negara (nine) and PKR (four).

Meanwhile, Mr Osman said Bersatu was going through "uncertain" times in the country's political environment.

The Kempas assemblyman said no proper explanation had been forthcoming from the leadership over what had happened to Bersatu in the last couple of months.

"There are many things that we, in Johor, do not know about, such as the reason we decided to leave Pakatan Harapan, why Bersatu is joining up with Umno, and the relationship between Muhyiddin and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

"Furthermore, constant statements coming from various Bersatu leaders did not help the situation and only created more confusion among grassroots members," he said when contacted on Friday.

Mr Osman added that it was important for the party leadership to give a proper explanation on issues affecting Bersatu.

"I have been told that an explanation will come once the whole Covid-19 pandemic is over, but I am hopeful that it will happen sooner, rather than later," he added.

