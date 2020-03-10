PM Lee sends condolences after passing of former UN Secretary General Perez de Cuellar

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to Mr Francisco Pérez de Cuéllar Roberts, on the passing of his father, former United Nations Secretary-General and former Prime Minister of Peru, Mr Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday (March 10).

In the letter, PM Lee wrote: "Please accept my deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved father.

Mr Javier Pérez de Cuéllar was a distinguished statesman. After many years of service to his nation, including as Prime Minister, he was elected as the first Latin American Secretary-General of the United Nations in 1982. At the UN, he was proactive in brokering peace around the world, including in Southeast Asia. We remember your father's visit to the region, including Singapore, in 1985. He took a keen interest in the Cambodia conflict and helped bring it to an end with the signing of the Paris Peace Agreements in 1991.

Mr Pérez de Cuéllar was also a quiet but fierce advocate for multilateralism. He believed firmly that all sovereign states, regardless of size, deserved to be heard, and had to shoulder their share of responsibilities for the global commons. It was after an urgent call for help from him that Singapore sent our first UN peacekeeping contingent to Namibia in 1989, to oversee their transition to independence. That operation was successful in implementing its mandate, and till today reflects what the UN can achieve in its finest moments.

Our thoughts are with you and your family during this time of grief."