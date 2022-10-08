Attack on Thai nursery

PM Lee sends condolence letter to Thai PM

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday wrote a letter of condolence to his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha over a mass killing that claimed the lives of at least 38 people in Thailand's north-east, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

In his letter, PM Lee said he was shocked and saddened by the incident that took place in Nong Bua Lamphu province on Thursday.

"This senseless act of violence took many innocent lives, most of whom were children," PM Lee noted.

"On behalf of the Singapore Government, I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims in this heart-breaking tragedy," he said, adding that he wished for all the injured to make swift recoveries.

PM Lee also said this "heinous act deserves to be condemned in the strongest terms".

"Singapore stands in solidarity with Thailand during this difficult time," he added.

