PM Lee meets Vietnamese counterpart

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met his Vietnamese counterpart, Mr Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on the sidelines of the 34th Asean Summit in Bangkok yesterday. His press secretary, Ms Chang Li Lin, said PM Lee was happy to meet Mr Phuc.

"They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the good bilateral relations," she said.

In his address to fellow Asean leaders, PM Lee also congratulated Vietnam on its election earlier this month as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, for the 2020-2021 term. This will make it the second Asean nation to serve as a non-permanent member. Indonesia was elected at the start of the year. Non-permanent members serve for two years.

Separately, PM Lee also met Indonesian President Joko Widodo. In his speech, he congratulated Mr Joko on his recent re-election.

Rachel Au-Yong