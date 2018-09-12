PM Lee holds talks with Chinese Vice-Premier

HANOI • Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua in Vietnam's capital yesterday.

During their meeting, they reaffirmed the strong bilateral economic cooperation between Singapore and China, PM Lee's press secretary Chang Li Lin said.

PM Lee and Mr Hu also talked about the importance of a joint commitment to free trade, further economic liberalisation and regional economic integration between China and Singapore.

Both men are in town for the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Asean, where PM Lee will be speaking today at the opening plenary at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

PM Lee will speak about Asean's initiatives and efforts in harnessing the changing technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, to better position the region for the future economy.

Singapore is Asean chairman this year.

PM Lee will also have a bilateral meeting with Mr Phuc and another meeting with WEF chairman Klaus Schwab today.

Professor Schwab will chair the opening plenary, titled Asean Priorities In The Age Of The Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Other Asean leaders will also outline their key concerns in an era of technological disruption. They include Mr Phuc, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prajin Juntong.