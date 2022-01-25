PM Lee and President Jokowi urge peaceful resolution on Myanmar crisis

BINTAN - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo remain concerned about the situation in Myanmar, and urge the peaceful resolution of the crisis.

PM Lee said on Tuesday (Jan 25) that the situation remains serious and noted that no significant progress has been made in implementing Asean's Five-Point Consensus since its adoption in April last year.

The road map calls for an immediate cessation of violence sparked by the coup on Feb 1 last year, the provision of humanitarian aid and constructive dialogue among all parties concerned that an Asean special envoy would help facilitate.

Mr Widodo, or Jokowi, as he is better known, reiterated the importance of implementing the peace plan, saying: "This is an Asean decision at a high level and must be respected by all."

He urged Asean to strengthen the unity of its workings and institutions so that they are more resilient and respond to various challenges in the future.

The leaders were speaking at the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat press conference in Bintan.

PM Lee also said that it is essential for the Asean chairman and his special envoy to engage all parties involved.

He expressed Singapore's readiness to work with current chairman Cambodia, next year's chairman Indonesia, as well as other Asean member states on the full implementation of the consensus and other relevant Asean decisions.

Both leaders agreed that the safety and welfare of the Myanmar people remain a top concern.

"We are committed to help Myanmar reach a durable and peaceful resolution in the interests of its people," said PM Lee.

Mr Widodo added: "Humanitarian assistance needs to be encouraged and provided without discrimination."