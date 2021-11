KUALA LUMPUR - It has been more than a week since the Melaka election campaign began, but Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has made just one visit so far to the state that is less than a two-hour drive from his seat of power in Putrajaya.

This is despite the uncertainty of the state polls on Saturday (Nov 20) due to an expected low turnout and three-way contests between his Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH).