PM Ismail says he agreed to polls without preconditions

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he agreed to Umno's call for the general election to be held this year without setting any preconditions.

Some had speculated that Datuk Seri Ismail, who became premier 13 months ago, wanted to strengthen his political position in the office before calling for the polls, and would have bargained with his party to be named prime minister again should Umno win federal power.

On Saturday, Mr Ismail denied this, saying: "I did not give any conditions. We had the Umno top five meeting, the political bureau meeting and the supreme council meeting before we decided (on when to call the election)."

Speaking after attending a special assembly of the National Union of the Teaching Profession, he said the top five Umno leaders reached a consensus on Friday night on holding the polls this year, as there was a need to return the mandate to the people as soon as possible.

"We have always stated that there is a need to hasten the general election as we want to return the mandate to the people," he told reporters.

He added: "If there is a good basis to hold the snap polls, we will agree to it - that was our stand.

"As for the date (of the dissolution of Parliament), please wait."

Mr Ismail had previously said he wanted to first concentrate on improving the post-Covid-19 economy and reducing rising inflation before calling the 15th general election, which is not due until September 2023. But on Friday, he changed his position and agreed with the other top four Umno leaders to call for polls before the year is out.

The top five leaders of Malaysia's biggest political party are Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, its president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, its deputy president, and its three vice-presidents - Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Mr Ismail.