PM Ismail points to ill-prepared Selangor as blame game over floods goes on

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday blamed the lack of preparedness in Selangor, the worst-hit state in last month's floods, for its slow response and losses, prolonging arguments over accountability for Malaysia's worst flooding in history.

Datuk Seri Ismail singled out the country's most developed state in a special parliamentary session meant to address the causes and management of the crisis.

"There were weaknesses in the state and district-level disaster management committees, and I was forced to intervene," he said in his opening address.

Selangor is one of three states led by the leading opposition bloc, Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Mr Ismail's federal administration and the Selangor state administration led by Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari have blamed each other for the slow responses in rescuing and getting aid to victims in the days after the floods.

"The Selangor flood management did not improve after the second and third day, leading to dissatisfaction over slow aid," said Mr Ismail, while comparing the responses in Selangor to that in Pahang, his home state.

The floods in Selangor claimed 25 lives, and Pahang was the second-worst affected state with 21 deaths. Malaysia recorded a total of 54 deaths due to the floods, with another two people missing.

Unlike Selangor which saw large-scale urban flooding in densely populated areas, Pahang saw mud floods and timber logs being washed away - raising concerns about the role that logging had in causing the flooding.

But Mr Ismail said Pahang's disaster management apparatus was more prepared and orderly, and had "managed well" despite some challenges.

PH leaders yesterday raised their concerns about logging activities in Pahang, which allegedly resumed just a month after the devastating floods.

The state government temporary halted all logging activities on Jan 4 but Pahang's Bilut assemblyman Lee Chin Chen, who is from PH, said logging activities were still ongoing in Bentong, which was badly hit by the floods.

PH lawmakers raised questions about the logging ban, with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim urging government leaders to demand that timber companies compensate flood victims.

The Prime Minister also defended his own role in managing the disaster, saying that he was on the ground and chaired meetings with disaster management agencies on the first day of the floods, while many other "MPs and assemblymen were missing".

He made no mention of some of his own Cabinet ministers who were criticised for having travelled abroad during the floods, and also for allegedly making mere courtesy visits as media events to flood-hit areas.

Datuk Seri Anwar swiftly pointed out the absence of several ministers, singling out Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man who went on an umrah pilgrimage during the floods.

"People were dying, houses were getting swept away, but they chose to perform umrah," said Mr Anwar while debating on the floods issue.

Many flood victims, especially in Selangor, had previously said that they received help only from volunteers and non-profit organisations during the first couple of days of flooding.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said yesterday that the relief package could reach up to RM2 billion (S$642 million).

He added that the production value of the economic sector is expected to drop between RM4 billion to RM8 billion.

Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim said that Malaysia needs RM300 billion for long-term solutions to flood problems over the next 50 years, including building up infrastructure for flood mitigation and preventing coastal erosion.