PM Ismail dissolves Malaysian Parliament, paving way for snap elections

The announcement comes after more than a week of growing pressure from party colleagues loyal to Umno president Zahid Hamidi, who have made known their desire for a vote to be held as soon as possible since the beginning of this year.

The dissolution was widely expected to happen this week, especially after the Premier met Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah at least twice between Thursday and Sunday evening before the King flew to London for a week.

Malaysia's constitutional monarch has absolute discretion on whether to consent to a request to dissolve the legislature, after which voters must go to the ballot within 60 days.

An election is expected by early November, to avoid clashing with the year-end monsoon that has resulted in devastating floods in previous years.

Last year's floods killed 54 and caused RM6 billion (S$1.9 billion) in losses, with as many as 60,000 at evacuation centres at its peak.

On Sunday, Sultan Abdullah cautioned Malaysians to "brace themselves and make preparations to face possible weather phenomena".

The environment and water ministry, drainage and irrigation department and meteorological services had briefed the ruler on the year-end monsoon at his request on Thursday.

The Straits Times has learnt that both the Umno leadership and that of the Barisan Nasional coalition it leads are set to meet on Monday and Tuesday night, respectively, giving them a head start on preparations for a campaign that no other major alliance appears ready for.

Main opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (PH) are finalising their candidates and manifesto only on Oct 29, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) - the largest bloc in Mr Ismail's loose and awkward governing coalition - were up to last week lobbying the palace not to dissolve Parliament until the monsoon passes early next year.