PM Ismail dangles reforms to win opposition support

Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob took steps yesterday to stabilise his government by offering key reforms to the opposition in return for its support in Parliament.

The proposed reforms, which include laws to stem party defections, bring the government closer to sealing a confidence and supply agreement with the country's main opposition bloc, Pakatan Harapan (PH).

A confidence and supply agreement typically sees the opposition agreeing to either abstain or support the government during key parliamentary votes - such as confidence motions and expenditure and supply Bills - in return for certain reforms or legislation.

Talks on the deal began more than two weeks ago. The Straits Times understands that another round of negotiations between PH and Datuk Seri Ismail's supporters took place yesterday.

In a brief statement yesterday, Mr Ismail said that his government was committing to tabling a Bill to stem party hopping, or defections in Parliament.

Mass defections led by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin caused the PH government to collapse early last year, while the withdrawal of support from several MPs led to Mr Muhyiddin's government losing its majority last month.

Mr Ismail said that there will be a term limit of 10 years for the prime minister, while plans to lower the voting age to 18 will also be implemented.

Another key reform will be to provide the leader of the opposition, currently Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with a salary and facilities accorded to a minister.

"This offer is made to create a new political landscape by implementing transformation and renewal in administration, especially in empowering Parliament," Mr Ismail said, adding that the reforms had been agreed on during the Cabinet meeting yesterday.

The agreement had been thrown into doubt in recent days, after Mr Ismail backed away from holding a confidence vote in Parliament. Prospects for cooperation also appeared dim, following reports that he might appoint scandal-tainted former prime minister Najib Razak as a special adviser in his administration.

Yesterday's announcement, however, indicates a breakthrough in negotiations between Mr Ismail's government and the opposition.

Mr Ismail leads a fragile alliance of three major coalitions that holds 114 seats among Malaysia's 220 MPs, giving him only a four-seat majority. PH, meanwhile, has 88 lawmakers in Parliament.