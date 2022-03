Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday appeared to concede to calls from his party Umno to hold snap national polls this year, as he promised to discuss the dissolution of Parliament with other top leaders.

Datuk Seri Ismail, who had previously appeared resistant to calls for snap polls, yesterday looked to have aligned his views with those of his party chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who has been agitating for a snap election.