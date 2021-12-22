PM Ismail admits 'weaknesses' in flood management

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday acknowledged "weaknesses" in flood management as the blame game began over the slow response to one of the most devastating floods in recent memory, particularly in opposition-ruled Selangor state.

"I don't deny (the weakness) and will improve in the future... The responsibility is not that of the federal government alone, but also the state governments and front-liners," said Datuk Seri Ismail.

Critics have slammed the government for not taking the situation seriously when floodwaters began rising precipitously, with questions being raised over whether bureaucratic foot-dragging also delayed rescue operations.

"The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) only coordinates... If it is considered a weakness in coordination, I do not defend anyone in this situation, for me everyone must be held accountable," he was quoted as saying by the official Bernama news agency.

The Klang Valley, the country's industrial heartland in Selangor, has been inundated. Over 66,000 people have been displaced and at least 17 people are dead and several still missing nationwide. Eight of the 11 states in Peninsular Malaysia were affected by the floods. Adding to concerns, 267 Covid-19 cases had been detected among evacuees as at yesterday.

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari yesterday said the state had been preparing for floods since November.

"It is not because we did not prepare but because (the rain we expected) in one month came in one day," he told a news conference.

He also said he contacted Mr Ismail and Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein on Saturday night to seek military assistance.

At least one opposition party, the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), has called for the resignation of de facto Special Functions Minister Abdul Latiff Ahmad, who heads Nadma, following what it criticised as a failure to coordinate rescue missions.

"We refer to several news reports stating the Armed Forces were deployed late to the flood disaster areas around the Klang Valley due to Nadma's failure to coordinate," Muda information chief Zaidel Baharuddin was quoted as saying.

Klang MP Charles Santiago, who is from the opposition Democratic Action Party and whose constituency was one of the worst-hit areas, said the rainfall was not unexpected. "The maximum rainfall Klang used to receive in one day was 100mm. Now, we get 100mm in three hours," he was quoted as saying by The Malaysian Insight news website.

"We have already noticed this for the past two to three years."

As at yesterday, the flood situation had improved in most states, but the water level has been slow to recede in some areas despite a lack of rain.

The Meteorological Department has issued a one-day continuous rain warning for Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan wrote to his Malaysian counterpart, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, yesterday to express his condolences over the deaths and devastation wrought by the floods.