Malaysia's new prime minister has cleared his first hurdle, with his majority in Parliament in no doubt as the government's five-year development plan was approved without any opposition.

The passage of the 12th Malaysia Plan - Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's first policy document since taking office - is a boost for him as he heads towards tabling the federal budget this month.

