KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) This month's military coup in Myanmar shook the region.

Malaysia rightfully condemned this return to military dictatorship, but then in a move that was as deeply disturbing as it was hard to comprehend, took up the military junta's offer to transport 1,200 Myanmar people who were being detained by Malaysian Immigration (the Myanmar military's ships have already arrived in Lumut, and are currently scheduled to bring the detainees back on Feb 23).