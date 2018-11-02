Plane crash shakes sleepy tin-mining islands of Bangka Belitung

PANGKAL PINANG (Indonesia) • The impact of Indonesia's second-worst air disaster has been felt the most in the sleepy, palm-fringed Bangka Belitung islands.

Lion Air Flight JT610, an almost new Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane, was en route from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang, centre of the Bangka Belitung tin-mining region, on Monday when it crashed into the sea soon after take-off.

"Bangka Belitung has never suffered from a crash like this before," said Mr Krisna Wiryawan, head of the city's tax office.

Seven of his 92 employees were on the doomed flight.

"We are feeling deeply hurt," said Mr Wiryawan, speaking at his desk in the tax building, where rows of flowers carrying condolence messages were lined up outside.

Indonesian flags at government offices in Pangkal Pinang were flown at half-mast to honour the victims.

The tax office suffered disproportionate losses because many of its workers commute from Jakarta, and Mr Wiryawan himself said he often took that flight.

Staff regularly used Lion Air or other budget airlines, rather than the national carrier Garuda, for cost reasons, particularly if the travel was under personal expenses, said Mr Wiryawan.

According to data compiled by state insurer Jasa Raharja, out of 189 people on board Flight JT610, at least 45 were residents of these islands of 1.4 million inhabitants that rely on mining, agriculture, fishing and a small tourism sector.

Indonesia is the world's biggest tin exporter thanks to the rich seams of ore in the Bangka Belitung islands, though this has come at a price, with unregulated mining scarring parts of the islands with craters resembling a lunar landscape.

Still, the industry is a major employer and has drawn in workers from across Indonesia to the islands, off the east coast of Sumatra Island, about halfway between Jakarta and Singapore.

Four staff of state tin miner PT Timah and three employees of a Timah subsidiary were on the plane.

Company secretary Amin Haris Sugiarto said Timah had been hoping for a miracle that their employees could be found.

It had sent an emergency response team, including a doctor and paramedics, to Jakarta to help the families of its staff.

Lion Air has flown about 100 family members of the missing to Jakarta, and the airport in Pangkal Pinang is preparing for the remains of victims to be flown back.

Search and rescue teams have recovered only body parts from the missing plane.

In the town of Sungai Liat, about 40km from Pangkal Pinang, relatives of a couple who were on board the plane with their 15-month-old daughter sought comfort by reciting verses from the Quran in a tent set up outside the family home.

Ms Wita Seriani, a dentist, and her husband Rizal Gilang Perkasa Sanusi Putra, who worked at the state power company, had just celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Family members had gone to Jakarta to give DNA samples to help with identification, but Ms Seriani's mother, Ms Susmawati, had remained behind. "It is all fate," she said, speaking softly.

Ms Susmawati said her daughter had sent her a message 20 minutes before the flight took off from Jakarta so that her father could pick them up at the airport. "Mum, tell dad we are on board the plane," the message read.

REUTERS