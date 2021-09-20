Malaysia will give Covid-19 booster shots to high-risk groups such as front-liners and the elderly, as more than 80 per cent of its adult population are expected to be fully vaccinated by today. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin aims to roll out the booster shots early next month.
Malaysia
Plan to roll out booster shots
- Published1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles and stand to win rewards
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel now
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 20, 2021, with the headline 'Plan to roll out booster shots'. Subscribe