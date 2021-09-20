Malaysia

Plan to roll out booster shots

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Malaysia will give Covid-19 booster shots to high-risk groups such as front-liners and the elderly, as more than 80 per cent of its adult population are expected to be fully vaccinated by today. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin aims to roll out the booster shots early next month.

