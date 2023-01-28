PKR will make collective decision if sacked Umno leaders are keen to join party

Mr Rafizi said he couldn’t make the decision alone, instead it has to be made collectively. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
PETALING JAYA - Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will have a discussion first if any sacked Umno leaders express interest in joining their party, said the party’s deputy president Rafizi Ramli.

Mr Rafizi said he couldn’t make the decision alone, instead it has to be made collectively.

“We have to discuss that first at the party level. It is not my decision alone. I think we have to look on a case-to-case basis,” he was quoted by Sinar Harian at the Parliament Lecture Series 1.0 Resetting the Malaysian Economy on Friday.

Mr Rafizi, who is also Pandan MP, added that discussions at the party level would be held if the matter arose.

“Now, that matter does not arise. If the matter arises, PKR will definitely have to discuss it. And we haven’t got there yet. No matters have been raised. As long as it does not arise, it will only be speculation,” he said.

On Friday, Umno sacked former Umno youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and Umno supreme council member Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Mr Khairy Jamaluddin (left) has been sacked from Umno, while former defence minister Hishammuddin Hussein has been suspended. PHOTOS: ST FILE, AFP

Others punished included former Umno vice-president and Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein who was suspended for six years.

Former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan, former youth exco member Datuk Dr Fathul Bari Mat Jahya, former Johor state exco member and Tebrau Umno division chief Datuk Maulizan Bujang and former Jempol MP Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Shariff were also suspended for six years. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

