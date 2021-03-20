News analysis

PKR seeks to call the shots in Malaysia's opposition

But its coalition allies are wary of party president Anwar's overtures to Umno

Malaysia Bureau Chief
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Parti Keadilan Rakyat's (PKR) push to regain dominance in Pakatan Harapan (PH) has been met with pushback from its partners in the coalition that are wary of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's growing closeness to erstwhile nemesis Umno.

The central roles of PKR and its president Anwar in the coalition - and indeed Malaysia's opposition since the party's inception in 1998 - eroded after PH allowed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to join five years ago. The elder statesman reclaimed the premiership following the coalition's shock 2018 election win.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 20, 2021, with the headline 'PKR seeks to call the shots in Malaysia's opposition'.
