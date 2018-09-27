PKR sacks two over scuffles at party polls

PETALING JAYA • Malaysia's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has sacked two of its members who were involved in scuffles last week during party polls in Kedah and Penang, with immediate effect, said incoming party president Anwar Ibrahim.

Datuk Seri Anwar said the decision was made by the PKR central election committee after it investigated the two separate incidents based on photographs and video recordings.

He told reporters at a news conference late on Tuesday: "They are automatically sacked from now.

"They are not allowed to be involved in any party activities, and if there are any leaders involved (in this case), we will take disciplinary action.

"We are taking a stern decision now to avoid any unbecoming behaviour that could go against our rules (for party polls)."

The PKR president-elect thanked the police for taking swift action against the troublemakers.

He said the sacking will send a strong message to PKR members that the party will not tolerate such incidents in future.

"We will not protect these people. It's better if they are kicked out of the party," he added.

PKR has the most number of MPs in the four-party Pakatan Harapan alliance that rules Malaysia.

On Monday, incumbent party vice-president Xavier Jayakumar claimed that the ruckus, which took place during the PKR polls in Kedah and Penang, was mainly due to a glitch in the system and not due to sabotage.

The PKR election, which was to be carried out over several weeks, has been marred by chaos, with chairs thrown during a media conference in Seberang Jaya, Penang.

In Kedah, a video clip that went viral on social media showed a PKR member in Merbok, Kedah, being bashed on his head repeatedly until he bled. The riot police were called in to restore order. Several people were detained over the incident.

