PKR president Anwar Ibrahim accepts IGP's statement 'Azmin not the person in sex video'

PORT DICKSON (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim said the party accepts the statement by Inspector General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador that PKR deputy president Azmin Ali is not involved in the recent sex video scandal.

"While accepting that the police investigation is ongoing and the statement by the IGP on July 19, PKR accepts that the party's deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is not involved in the sex video distributed recently," he said.

"On allegations that there are members and party leaders involved in the distribution of the said video, PKR will not hesitate to take action according to the party Constitution if any members are involved and convicted by law," he said.

Datuk Seri Anwar said the police should be allowed to complete their probe.

"I would like to reiterate that Keadilan strictly rejects gutter politics," he said while reading from a prepared statement on Saturday (July 20).

Mr Anwar was flanked by several party leaders at the media conference held on the sidelines of the party's three-day retreat here.

Asked if this meant he was glad Mr Azmin had been exonerated, Mr Anwar said the party viewed the IGP's statement positively.

"We are glad that he said the initial investigations (if Azmin was involved in the sex video) have been negative."

"We do not wish to pre-empt anything, and the police should be allowed to wrap up their probe."

"We are glad with the assertion that Azmin is not involved based on the facial recognition process, which has turned out to be negative as they can't establish the characters in the sex clip," he said.