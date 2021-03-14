PKR loses third MP in three weeks as vice-president quits

Malaysia's opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has lost a third lawmaker within three weeks, after its vice-president Xavier Jayakumar resigned yesterday.

Datuk Jayakumar, a former Cabinet minister, has declared his support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government as an independent.

Though he has been with PKR since its early days in 1998, he said he had grown "extremely frustrated" by events over the past year amid calls to hold an election, which he described as unnecessary during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Our current priority should be to support the government in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, to create jobs and to secure funds to rebuild the economy," he said in a statement.

"It will take at least 18 months just to complete the vaccination programme, and more than two years for the economy to fully recover. The people want stability, and to restart our ailing economic sectors."

With his resignation, the PKR has lost a third MP in just a matter of weeks, raising questions over what had been going on behind the scenes.

Two MPs - Mr Larry Sng and Mr Steven Choong - left PKR last month and pledged to support Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

PKR won 48 parliamentary seats in the last general election in 2018, but following recent defections, it now has 35 seats. The party is led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The presidential council of the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, of which PKR is a component party, had earlier this month accused PN of using enforcement agencies to pressure opposition lawmakers into defecting, ahead of the resumption of Parliament.

Under the state of emergency declared on Jan 12, which is expected to last until August this year or earlier if the Covid-19 pandemic is brought under control, parliamentary sittings have been suspended.

The PH council said in a statement: "Any abuse of institutions or agencies with the intention of harassing, oppressing or intimidating political enemies is not acceptable. We believe this has been done to many, including Lim Guan Eng and his wife, Larry Sng, Steven Choong, and now indirectly to Xavier Jayakumar."

Apart from PKR, the other two PH members are the Democratic Action Party, which is led by Mr Lim, and Parti Amanah Negara.

Last month, Perak PKR deputy chairman M. A. Tinagaran, whom Mr Jayakumar described as "a close family friend", was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over allegations of graft.

"In a recent media report, my name was implicated, and it has brought prejudice against me as an elected representative," Mr Jayakumar had said in a statement at the time.

He added: "Acting on the advice of my family and friends, I am here to clear my name with the authorities. Leaders tied to corruption must be accountable to preserve the integrity of our institution and we are responsible to show good governance."

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution, in a statement yesterday, claimed that a "senior minister" had contacted Mr Jayakumar, telling him to support the PN government or face serious consequences.

He added that Mr Jayakumar had informed the PKR leadership that MACC had made him a "target" of investigations, and had arrested his political secretary, personal aide and other acquaintances.

These were part of efforts by the government to gain support from opposition MPs by using the police, Inland Revenue Board and MACC, alleged Datuk Seri Saifuddin.

The MACC last Sunday "vehemently" denied being used as a political weapon, following an earlier claim by PH that the agency was being used by the PN government to pressure opposition lawmakers into defecting.

"Such allegations were unfounded and irresponsible, and could tarnish our reputation," MACC said in a statement.