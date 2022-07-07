PKR leaders presenting united front, despite differences

When opposition maverick Rafizi Ramli comfortably won the deputy presidency of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in May, political pundits were quick to conclude that it would result in more acrimony in the party, owing to his testy ties with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

More than a month since Mr Rafizi's victory over Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who is widely considered to be Datuk Seri Anwar's closest political confidant, temperatures in the party have cooled, with no signs of major tension.