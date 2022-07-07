PKR leaders presenting united front, despite differences

Observers say Anwar, Rafizi have no choice but to work together to keep party in play

Regional Correspondent In Kuala Lumpur
Updated
Published
4 min ago
When opposition maverick Rafizi Ramli comfortably won the deputy presidency of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in May, political pundits were quick to conclude that it would result in more acrimony in the party, owing to his testy ties with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

More than a month since Mr Rafizi's victory over Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who is widely considered to be Datuk Seri Anwar's closest political confidant, temperatures in the party have cooled, with no signs of major tension.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 07, 2022, with the headline PKR leaders presenting united front, despite differences.

