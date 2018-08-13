PKR lawmaker claims Daim Zainuddin wants to stop Anwar Ibrahim from becoming prime minister

SEREMBAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Tun Daim Zainuddin has found himself entangled in the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) polls as the battle heats up.

The head of the Council of Eminent Persons was accused by a PKR lawmaker of being among individuals behind a conspiracy to prevent Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from becoming Prime Minister.

Kapar MP Abdullah Sani claimed that Mr Anwar would face problems taking over the premiership from Tun Mahathir Mohamad if Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli is unsuccessful in unseating Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as PKR deputy president in the coming party polls.

"Several parties who had wronged Anwar previously are again conspiring to deny him the prime ministership, and I will openly say that Tun Daim Zainuddin has a role in this," Mr Abdullah said while campaigning for Mr Rafizi's team on Sunday (Aug 12).

"If we do not elect Rafizi (as deputy president), Anwar will surely have a tough time to become prime minister," he said.

Prior to the May 9 polls, Pakatan Harapan leaders had agreed that Dr Mahathir would be made prime minister if the coalition won the general election.

They also agreed that Mr Anwar, who recently won the PKR presidency unopposed, will take over the post from Dr Mahathir.

Although no time frame was fixed for the takeover, Dr Mahathir said he may stay for two years or longer if the people wanted this.

Mr Abdullah said PKR members should support Mr Rafizi to ensure justice for Mr Anwar, as there is again a conspiracy to prevent him becoming prime minister.

"We must make sure that he is not again denied the PM's position. We have to keep our pledges made to the people during reformasi and in our election manifesto," he said.

Mr Abdullah said there should be no more obstacles for Mr Anwar to become prime minister.

"The people want justice and are worried for their future.

"As such, we should ensure there are no more obstacles in Anwar's way to become PM," he added.