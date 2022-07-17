PKR chief Anwar warns he won't tolerate any infighting

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim warned his Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) party yesterday that any leader who draws out internal conflict would be struck off nomination lists for Malaysia's national polls due in a year.

Speaking at the party's national congress, Datuk Seri Anwar stressed: "As president, I will not forgive those at the branches, divisions, youth or women's wings that choose to continue the strife from before the party polls.

"If they persist, rest assured they will not be candidates at the general election," he said when opening PKR's annual congress.

However, incoming deputy president Rafizi Ramli cautioned against kowtowing to the president at the expense of appealing to voters.

"If I were Anwar Ibrahim, we have to accept a factual finding... (which) is that he is losing popularity," he told reporters after the opening speech.

"What is important for the party and the new leadership is not to basically bodek (bootlick) Anwar and defend him. What we need to do is appeal to the people and try to win."

Mr Anwar was returned unopposed as president in May's party leadership polls, but saw candidates aligned to former lawmaker Rafizi also take three of four vice-presidencies.

The party has been split over whether Mr Anwar and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition he chairs should continue to seek broader cooperation with other parties despite ideological differences.

His "big tent" strategy aims to prevent the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) from claiming victory in Malaysia's 15th general election (GE15), which many expect to be called in the coming months.

BN swept more than two-thirds of the Melaka and Johor legislatures at state polls in November last year and March this year, respectively, putting it in the driver's seat to triumph at GE15.

However, its landslide victories came despite not taking the popular majority, as PH and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition both had smaller but significant vote shares.