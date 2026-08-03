Pilot arrested with drugs in Indonesia had cleared checks at KLIA: Malaysia border control agency

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SEPANG, Selangor – The arrested Malaysian pilot who was found with drugs at an Indonesian airport had undergone all the required checks at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) said.

AKPS director-general Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said that checks showed that the pilot in question had undergone all required screening before boarding the plane on July 28.

“In the required screening that was conducted as per usual with our scanner machine, there had been no suspicious images that had shown up when the bag was screened.

“Due to that, it passed through the checks. We are waiting for the response from the police so that we can study how he had passed through the screenings without being flagged,” he said at a press conference at KLIA Terminal One on Aug 2.

He explained that the screening system combines artificial intelligence with human assessment, with the scanner automatically assigning a risk level before security personnel determine whether additional checks are required.

“The system uses AI to a certain extent, but it is not like what people see on television. It still requires the operator’s judgment .

“AI assists the process, but the final decision rests with the screening officer,” he said.

Shuhaily said because the baggage did not trigger a higher risk classification, officers acted in accordance with existing standard operating procedures and cleared it without subjecting it to secondary screening.

He added that the drugs might have been hidden in a way that would not show up on the scanner but emphasised that the police was the agency that would determine how it had occurred.

“The police is in the midst of sending over an officer from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department to work with the Indonesian side.

“Rest assured all available systems have been used fully in the case. Further discussion will be conducted on how to improve upon the systems and machines in use,” he said.

He also defended the competency of airport screening personnel, noting that AKPS had successfully intercepted numerous cases involving drugs and other prohibited items.

“For now, we can assure the public that the existing system was fully utilised in this case. We will look at whether the system or equipment can be further improved once the investigation is complete,” he added.

On the possibility of an inside job or “counter setting”, Shuhaily said that he would not compromise on any integrity issues if investigations confirmed them.

“If the police see there is foul play involved from my officers then there will be no stones left unturned.

“I will not hesitate to share it with the media as well,” he said.

A joint meeting between airport stakeholders and the authorities, including the AKPS, has been held to discuss improvements in protocols following the arrest of the Malaysian pilot.

Shuhaily said that the special meeting was held earlier in the day with representatives from both security agencies and ministries present.

He added that the matter was being viewed seriously and procedures will be improved upon in the near future. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK